Christmas 2018: What's open and closed?
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 5:07PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 24, 2018 5:08PM EST
It’s a mild Christmas here in the city.
If you’re planning on running out to do some last minute shopping you can expect the temperature to drop to -2 C on Christmas Eve and a high of 1 C with some clouds on Christmas Day.
Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the two days.
What’s open on Christmas Eve?
- Most malls will remain open until 6 p.m.
- Most tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Royal Ontario Museum, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo.
- LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be open until 6 p.m.
- TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule.
What’s open on Christmas Day?
- Movie theatres
- Some tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the CN Tower
- Pacific Mall
- TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule
What’s closed on Christmas Day?
- Government offices, post offices and banks
- Libraries
- LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Most grocery stores and malls
- Most tourist attractions