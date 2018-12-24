

Web staff, CP24.com





It’s a mild Christmas here in the city.

If you’re planning on running out to do some last minute shopping you can expect the temperature to drop to -2 C on Christmas Eve and a high of 1 C with some clouds on Christmas Day.

Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the two days.

What’s open on Christmas Eve?

Most malls will remain open until 6 p.m.

Most tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Royal Ontario Museum, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo.

LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be open until 6 p.m.

TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule.

What’s open on Christmas Day?

Movie theatres

Some tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the CN Tower

Pacific Mall

TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule

What’s closed on Christmas Day?