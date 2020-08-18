Chrystia Freeland to replace Morneau as finance minister
Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland speaks during an event to sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 10. 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:40AM EDT
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will become Canada’s next Finance Minister replacing Bill Morneau who resigned his post and seat last night, CTV News has learned.
More to come.