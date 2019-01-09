

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two seniors in Mississauga are unhurt but shaken up after a chunk of ice believed to be from an airliner passing over their home fell through their roof and landed in their bedroom closet Wednesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., the Caccavios were asleep in their home when Michael Caccavio said he felt the house shake.

“I just heard a big loud boom. The house shook a little bit, and just woke up right away.”

The family found a chunk of ice in Michael’s parents’ bedroom closet.

“At first I was in shock and disbelief. I didn’t know what happened,” Caccavio told CTV News Toronto.

They later weighed the piece of ice and found it be close to five pounds.

According to publicly available flight data, an Air Canada Rouge flight from Las Vegas was minutes away from landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport when the Caccavios heard the ice crash through their roof.

It appears the flight passed over their home.

“You know it’s like two or three metres away from where my mom was sleeping. Or even if maybe my dad or mom were getting ready in the morning – that’s where they put their clothes on. It’s scary,” Caccavio said.

He said the family has reached out to Pearson and Air Canada but has so far heard little back.

The hole in their roof was patched, but they estimate a full repair will cost as much as $20,000.

“My mom’s pretty shaken up. She’s a little worried. She’s scared a little bit, but we’re just happy everyone is okay,” Caccavio said.