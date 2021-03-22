A Toronto church volunteer is facing ten charges in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, police say.

According to investigators, two male parishioners under the age of 18 were sexually assaulted on numerous occasions by a man between July 1, 2013 and Aug. 31, 2020.

Police say the male volunteered at Mision Cristiana Voz de Restauracion Church, located near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive.

On Monday, police charged a suspect identified as 62-year-old Jose Portillo, of Toronto, in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with multiple offences, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Police say that Portillo has volunteered at Mision Cristiana Voz de Restauracion Church in Toronto since 2004.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and that anyone with information should reach out to police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.