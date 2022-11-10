

The Canadian Press





Cineplex Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as theatre attendance and revenue both rose more than 30 per cent.

The movie theatre company says it earned $30.9 million or 43 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a loss of $33.6 million or 53 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $339.8 million, up from $250.4 million in the same quarter last year as theatre attendance in the quarter rose 34 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Cineplex said box office revenue reached 70 per cent of the level seen in the third quarter of 2019.

Box office revenue per patron amounted to $11.25 in the quarter, down from $11.38 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron was $8.35, down from $8.58 in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)