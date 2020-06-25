

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The Ontario Provincial Police are praising the actions of a citizen who last week alerted them of a suspected impaired driver near Barrie.

It happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 400 on June 18.

In the dashcam video of the incident, which the OPP shared on Thursday, the caller is heard telling a 911 operator that the driver of a white vehicle in front of them was throwing beer cans out.

“He is going to kill somebody,” the caller could be heard telling the operator. “He almost hit the guard rail. He almost hit a transport truck.”

The caller continued to follow the driver, who is seen in the video swerving on the highway. A short time later, an OPP officer was able to catch up with the alleged impaired driver and made an arrest.

The OPP said 45-year-old Stephen Spencer of Niagara Falls has been charged with impaired driving, impaired driver over 80, and dangerous driving.

“Thanks to Robert Stratton for calling 911, and to the #OrilliaOPP for taking this driver off the road,” the OPP wrote in a tweet.