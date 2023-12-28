Police in York Region say media coverage, along with a tip from a member of the public, helped them apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with an axe attack in Richmond Hill as well as several other criminal offences.

The assault happened on Dec. 13 at about 7 p.m. at a residence on Highland Park Boulevard.

Police say that the suspect got into an altercation with another man and assaulted him with an axe.

The victim was able to fend off his attacker and contact authorities, they said.

Investigators said that the suspect was also wanted for a robbery at a commercial business in Richmond Hill on Nov. 23 during which a hammer was used.

Despite their efforts to find him, the suspect remained at-large.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Alexander Gordon Dykes, 59, of no fixed address.

On Dec. 20, York Regional Police Service (YRPS) sent out a media release regarding this wanted man.

Six days later, on Dec. 26, a member of the public saw the suspect in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Old Markham Road. The citizen recognized him from recent media coverage and contacted authorities.

Officers promptly responded and took Dykes into custody.

He has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, break and enter with intent, robbery, and four counts of breach of probation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police are thanking the media and the public for their assistance with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRPS’s #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or going online at www.1800222tips.com.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Alex Arsenych.