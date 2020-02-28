

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city and the union representing its outside workers have reached a tentative agreement Friday evening, averting a work stoppage that could have impacted several city services.

This is a breaking news update. An earlier story follows

Contract talks between the City of Toronto and the union representing its outside workers continue hours ahead of a midnight deadline, in the hope of averting a possible work stoppage that could impact city services.

Negotiations have been taking place under a media blackout since the city and CUPE Local 416 agreed to extend the Feb. 27 deadline for 48 hours. The earliest strike or lockout could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

The city requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour earlier this month in its negotiations with the union, starting a countdown to a possible work stoppage.

One of the main contentions during negotiations involved a job security provision, which protects workers with 15 years or more of seniority from losing their jobs “as a result of contracting out or privatization.”

Tory had said that the union agreed to a “sunset clause” in the last collective agreement that means that employees who reach the 15-year milestone after Dec. 31, 2019, will no longer qualify for protection under the clause.

But the union has denied agreeing to phase out the clause and has accused the city of pursuing a secret agenda to privatize services.

The union had previously said that they do not want to strike.

CUPE 416, which represents about 5,000 outside workers, including paramedics, garbage collectors, and park staff, has been without a contract since Dec. 31.

The city has said that if there is a work stoppage involving the union, garbage collection east of Yonge Street will be suspended, and recreation centres will be shuttered.

- with files from Chris Fox