

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city and the union representing its outside workers have reached a tentative agreement Friday evening, averting a work stoppage that could have impacted several city services.

The deal was announced at around 11:30 p.m., half hour before the midnight deadline.

"After six months of collective bargaining, including the last three days with the assistance of mediator William Kaplan, the City of Toronto and TCEU Local 416 - CUPE have reached a tentative agreement and avoided a labour disruption," both parties said in a joint statement.

"The five-year-agreement is fair to Toronto residents and Local 416 workers. All City services, including City-owned arenas, remain open as usual. Curbside and commercial garbage collection will also continue as scheduled."

Negotiations had been taking place under a media blackout since the city and union agreed to extend the Feb. 27 deadline for 48 hours.

The city requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour earlier this month in its negotiations with the union, starting a countdown to a possible work stoppage.

One of the main contentions during the negotiations involved a job security provision, which protects workers with 15 years or more of seniority from losing their jobs “as a result of contracting out or privatization.”

Details of the agreement will remain confidential until union members and the city council have had the opportunity to review the agreement and vote on ratification, which are planned for next week.

CUPE 416, which represents about 5,000 outside workers, including paramedics, garbage collectors, and park staff, has been without a contract since Dec. 31.

- with files from Chris Fox