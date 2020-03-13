

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city has announced enhanced measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of licensed childcare centres, March break camps and several city facilities.

The measures will go into effect starting 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and would be in place until April 5, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said in a news conference Friday.

De Villa is also advising anyone who travelled anywhere outside of Canada to self-isolate and avoid contact with others for 14 days.

"I am making these recommendations based on the available science and evidence and in consideration of our local circumstances," she said.

"We need to reduce the risk of undetected spread of COVID-19 in people's households, and most importantly, we need to mitigate the impact of this virus and help protect the health of our residents."

The city is also cancelling a slew of programs and spaces, including closing arenas, pools, libraries, community and recreation centres, greenhouses and conservatories, arenas, ski hills event permits and other public spaces and facilities.

Council and committee meetings have also been suspended for the current meeting cycle, as well as public consultations.

City manager Chris Murray said TTC service would continue.

"The mass gathering recommendation announced today by the provincial government does not include mass transit," Murray said.

Also, critical services like paramedics, police and fire will continue to operate. Toronto water operations, garbage collections are not impacted by the announcement.

"Shelters, respites and drop-in centers continue to operate with measures already established. Longterm care homes will continue to operate with strict visitor restrictions in place," Murray said.

Road, sidewalk, bikeway operations and maintenance, including snow removal, will also continue. City hall, Metro hall and civic centers will remain open.

Following the advice from the city's top doctor, Mayor John Tory announced that he would be in self-isolation for 12 days. Tory came back from London, England for a business mission.

The extra measures come after a spike in COVID-cases in the province. Health officials reported 19 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total in Ontario to 79.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams recommended the immediate suspension of all large events and public gatherings of over 250 people due to COVID-19. He said smaller gatherings should consult with their local public health unit.

Williams said all Ontarians should practice social distancing as much as possible to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, advised against any travel abroad as case numbers continued to rise. Cruise ships with more than 500 people were also barred from docking in Canada until at least July 1.

The virus has infected more than 132,000 in the world. The World Health Organization says the epicentre of the virus has shifted to Europe. Italy had a total of 17,600 cases, with 1,266 deaths.