

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A longtime veteran of the city’s planning department has been appointed as chief planner, formally taking over the job that has held on an interim basis since the end of September.

The City of Toronto has announced that Gregg Lintern will start as the city’s permanent chief planner on April 9.

Lintern has served as Acting Chief Planner since Jennifer Keesmaat left the role on Sep. 29.

"Gregg has the experience and depth of knowledge of this city to guide the planning of Toronto's future," Mayor John Tory said in a press release issued Wednesday morning. "I'm confident city planning under Gregg's leadership will help council build Toronto's transit network, add more affordable housing and manage growth across the city."

Lintern began his career in the former City of Etobicoke’s planning department in 1984, later joining the City of Toronto’s planning department after amalgamation.

Since 2011, he has served as Director of Community Planning for the Toronto and East York District.

According to the press release, Lintern “has a proven track record in delivering transformative projects of both city-wide and local significance,” including the Yonge Eglinton Secondary Plan Review, the Port Lands Planning Framework and the TOcore project, which sets out a new 25-year plan for downtown Toronto.

The release says that Lintern’s initial priority areas as chief planner will include transit network expansion, affordable housing and Ontario Municipal Board reform.