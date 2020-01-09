

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city says that it has asked the province to appoint a conciliator to assist in negotiations with a union representing thousands of its outside workers.

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, who is the chair of the city’s collective bargaining subcommittee, said in a statement that the request was made in December after CUPE Local 416 “issued dates for a strike vote in January.”

He said that the move is a “normal step in collective bargaining,” though it is also required before any party can be in a legal strike or lockout position.

“The city’s objective is to reach agreements that are fair to our employees and affordable for our residents and businesses,” Minnan-Wong said.

CUPE 416 represents the city’s outside workers, including snowplow operators, paramedics, garbage collectors, and park staff.

The union has been without a contract since Dec. 31 but the city says that negotiations have actually been ongoing for the last three months with the two sides already having reached agreement on “a number of items.”

In December, however, the union posted an update to members on its website suggesting that negotiations were far from harmonious.

The update said that the city had proposed “concessions” and “two-tier contract provisions” which would “adversely impact and create division among the membership.”

“We will continue to bargain with the employer and work hard on behalf of the Local 416 membership to achieve a fair collective agreement for all members,” the update said.

The union representing the city’s inside workers, CUPE 79, has also been without a contract since Dec. 31. Separate negotiations with the leadership of that union are ongoing.