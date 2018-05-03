

The city has begun installing nearly 30 streetscape improvements along the King Street pilot area as part of its ongoing effort to ensure residents continue to visit the street despite restrictions on vehicular traffic.

The streetscape improvements include 10 installations that were chosen following an open contest, two parkettes, some bicycle parking and a number of sitting areas and green spaces.

The city says that all of the improvements will be in place by the end of May and will remain for as long as the King Street pilot is in effect.

The pilot was launched in November with the goal of speeding up streetcars along the previously traffic-clogged corridor by removing on-street parking spaces and forcing vehicles to turn right at major intersections between Bathurst and Jarvis streets.

"This is another sign that King Street is open for business and ready for summer," Mayor John Tory said in a press release announcing the chosen streetscape improvements. “I encourage all Toronto residents and visitors to come down to King Street to see these public spaces, enjoy the patios and support local businesses."

The city first announced plans to transform the curb lane along the King Street pilot area in January following complaints from a number of restaurant owners who said that their businesses had plummeted as a result of the initiative.

The city then identified a total of 15 spaces which could be utilized with those spaces ranging in size from 15 to 140 metres long.

They gave first priority for the spaces to local businesses who were interested in opening up an extended patio and then launched a design and build contest called ‘Everyone is King’ to determine how to utilize the remaining spaces.

A total of 96 submissions were received as part of that contest and 10 winning proposals were chosen with names like “Ashphalt Poetry” and “Everyone is (a) Kid.”

"I was really excited to see the calibre of the submissions to the design competition," Ward 28 Councillor Lucy Troisi said in the press release. "I can't wait to see how they translate from paper to reality over the next few weeks. I hope everyone takes the opportunity to visit King Street and enjoy these installations."

According to the release, there will be a total of 16 café and restaurant patios installed along King in addition to the public installations.

