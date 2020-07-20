

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Several ActiveTO closures will be cancelled this weekend due to a number of traffic restrictions along the Gardiner Expressway.

The city says that crews have completed a months-long rehabilitation of the westbound lanes of the highway between Jarvis and Cherry streets and will begin work on the eastbound lanes next week.

In advance of that work, the city says that there will be several weekend closures in order to “safely transition the work zone.”

They say that the westbound lanes will be completely closed between the Don Valley Parkway and Jarvis Street from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday and the eastbound lanes will be closed from Jarvis Street to the Don Valley Parkway from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The city says that ActiveTO road closures along Lake Shore Boulevard East and Bayview Avenue will be cancelled this weekend due to the traffic restrictions but will resume the following weekend (Aug. 5 and 6).

Meanwhile, the off-ramp from the westbound Gardiner Expressway to Yonge-Bay-York will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. It had been closed since April 18.

The rehabilitation of the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway is expected to be completed sometime in spring 2021.

The city says that two lanes of traffic in each direction will continue to be maintained on the highway while the work is completed.

There will, however, be lane reductions on Lake Shore Boulevard East so that crews can safely remove and replace sections of the concrete expressway deck above.

The city says that the roadway will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Parliament and Jarvis Streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and also from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday to Thursday. The same restriction will also be in place overnight on weekends (from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.)

“Crews will primarily work around-the-clock on a 24/7 basis to accelerate the project and reduce the length of construction. The majority of the most disruptive work should be completed by 11 p.m. most days. However, in some instances disruptive work must be performed overnight for the safety of crews and the travelling public,” a news release from the city warns.