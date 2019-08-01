

Chris Fox , CP24.com





The so-called “missing link” in the Martin Goodman Trail has been completed more than 25 years after the pedestrian and cyclist path first opened to the public.

The waterfront trail has been around since 1984 but until recently there was a 740 metre gap along Unwin Avenue in the Port Lands.

The gap meant that cyclists had to travel along a private industrial road before reconnecting with the trail at Leslie Street if coming from the west or Outer Harbour Marina Road if coming from the east.

“This is the missing link. For those of us who ride the trail when you got to the corner of Unwin Avenue and Leslie Street you would come across a sign that said ‘private road use at your own risk’ and that is what people had to do for years, ride out on the edge of a private road covered in sand and gravel with blind corners,” Coun. Paula Fletcher told reporters at a ribbon cutting to mark the completion of the new trail segment. “Now we have this gorgeous new trail making cycling safer and connecting the Martin Goodman Trail from the far east to the far west. I think it is a great moment for those of us who love this trail.”

Construction on the missing link in the Martin Goodman Trail began last summer and was completed last weekend.

The new section of the trail is fully accessible and includes a resting area and some habitat enhancements.

Its completion means that riders can now travel uninterrupted along the separated trail for 22 kilometres, going all the way from Woodbine Beach to Mimico’s waterfront park.

“I don’t get down in this area very often but what a gift this is. When you travel across the trail it feels like you have been transported to a rural path with modern urban amenities,” Infrastructure and Environment Committee Chair James Pasternak told reporters. “Cities are often defined by the beatification and accessibility of our public realm and the natural habitat surrounding this trial is one of the precious assets of this city.”

The completion of the Martin Goodman Trail was included in the city’s 10-year cycling network plan that was approved by council in 2016.