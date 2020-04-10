Public health officials in Toronto confirm that 23 more people have died in the city after contracting COVID-19.

On Friday, the city confirmed 122 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of confirmed and probable cases in Toronto to 1,891.

The total number of virus-related deaths in Toronto is 77 and 103 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The city says 177 people infected with COVID-19 are currently in hospital with 79 in intensive care and 67 on ventilators.

A little less than 30 per cent of all cases are believed to be the result of community transmission.

There are currently 55 COVID-19 outbreaks in health care institutions, which include long-term care and retirement homes and hospitals.

The devastating impact of the virus has been felt at several long-term care facilities in Toronto, where multiple deaths have been reported.

At the Seven Oaks long-term care home in Scarborough, 16 residents infected with the virus have died to date.

On Friday, officials at St. Clair O’Connor Community Care, a long-term care facility in East York, confirmed three more residents infected with COVID-19 had died, bringing the total number of deaths at the home to seven.

Nearly half of the province's COVID-19 deaths to date have been in long-term care facilities.