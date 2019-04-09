

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city says it will continue to crack down on illegal pot shops that are operating in the city as the first licensed brick-and-mortar stores open across Ontario.

According to Don Peat, a spokesperson for Mayor John Tory’s office, Municipal Licensing and Standards is now leading enforcement against illegal cannabis shops.

Nine bylaw enforcement officers will be dedicated to dealing with the issue.

There are an estimated 28 illegal stores currently operating in Toronto, down from the more than 90 stores that were open 18 months ago.

Ameri in Yorkville, and The Hunny Pot, located on Queen Street West near McCaul Street, are the two legal cannabis stores currently operating in Toronto.

Since April 1st, when the first legal shops opened in Ontario, 19 charges have been laid under the Provincial Offences Act against operators of illegal pot shops.

Peat noted that those who are charged will no longer be eligible to apply for a legal cannabis retail licences.

Mark Sraga, the director of investigation services for Municipal Licensing and Standards, said his team plans to shutter several other illegal shops that refuse to close. Some of the shops, he said, reopen even after bylaw enforcement officers have shut down their operations.