City councillors have voted to ban cars from High Park on weekends, a departure from staff’s recommendation to close the park to cars on Sundays only.

In the long run, however, council has made clear its position that full road closures at all times are the optimal end result.

Councillors met on Thursday to consider the motion. An amendment introduced by Coun. Gord Perks to keep High Park’s roads closed to vehicles on weekends and statutory holidays ultimately passed 18-7. Proponents of keeping cars out of High Park say the move will make the public space safer for pedestrians and families, while critics say closing the park to cars will make the area less accessible to people who use mobility devices or strollers.

Councillors say a viable plan for a shuttle bus is needed before full road closures can happen, as well as useable paths for emergency vehicles and maintenance vehicles.

The city first prohibited cars in High Park on weekends and holidays in the early days of COVID-19, and has continued to do so on a temporary basis since then while it’s looked for a permanent solution.

But at a town hall last month, the city released a “preferred strategy” that would have limited High Park road closures to Sundays only and implemented “permanent, car-free spaces” on West Road and Colborne Lodge Drive.

“We’re looking at a lot of practical stuff,” Councillor Gord Perks (Parkdale-High Park) told CP24 in March. “Then people won’t need to depend on private automobiles to enjoy the park.”

City Hall will also develop a pilot program to “support recreational cycling opportunities” in High Park in 2023. This program will be developed in consultation with advocacy groups in the area.