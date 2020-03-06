

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The City and about 5,000 outside workers have ratified a new five-year deal that includes a wage increase.

City council voted 20-0 to approve the contract a day after members of CUPE Local 416 agreed to ratify it. The news comes a week after both parties reached a last-minute deal to avert a work stoppage.

Mayor John Tory said the new contract is fair and reasonable to both the City and to the employees.

“It’s something affordable for the taxpayers,” Tory said.

Under the new agreement, a provision that protects employees who have reached 15 years of seniority from losing their job as a result of contracting out has been extended by the end of the new contract.

The agreement includes a one per cent wage increase per year for the next three years and a 1.75 per cent increase for the last two years.

The new deal also includes:

A cap on erectile dysfunction drugs

Limitation of orthotic and orthopedic devices for dependents 18 years of age and under

Establishment of the Joint Benefits Committee to continue to work on the affordability and sustainability of the City’s benefit program

Changes to parental leave that fairly address recent changes to the Federal EI program, while increasing the top-up percentage so employees can receive the increased top-up payments for up to 12 months or elect to spread the same dollar value of the top-up payments over a period of up to 18 months

CUPE 416 represents about 5,000 outside workers, including paramedics, garbage collectors, and park staff.

The City is still negotiating with its 20,000 inside workers with a possible work stoppage as early as March 14.