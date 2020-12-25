City crews are out clearing up a snowfall that has been blanketing much of the GTA since Thursday night.

Toronto saw a white Christmas due to the winter storm system, which was expected to layer about 15 centimetres of snow on the city by the end of Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the city said it had completed plowing of all expressways and major roads.

“Local road salting and the clearing of sidewalks, separated bikeways and trails will continue throughout the day,” the city said in a tweet.

Earlier Friday, Environment Canada warned that the continued snowfall could bring risky driving conditions to Toronto and a wide swath of York Region.

They said there was a possibility of black ice forming under accumulating snow in some places.

The weather agency ended its winter weather travel advisory for Halton and Peel regions early Friday morning, but kept it in place for Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket and Georgina.

The advisory ended for all parts of the GTA by Friday evening. However snow squall warnings and watches remain in place for a number of areas in southern Ontario, including Niagara.

Light snow continued to fall in Toronto Friday evening and the snowfall is expected to stick around on Saturday, with temperatures of between -10 C and -3 C expected.

Sunday and Monday are expected to bring more precipitation in the form of either snow or rain. With highs of 3 C expected both days, much of the snowfall could melt away.

Temperatures are expected to hold just below the freezing mark Tuesday and Wednesday, rising to a high of 4 C on Thursday.