

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City workers dismantled a homeless encampment in the Rosedale Valley on Tuesday morning despite calls from some anti-poverty advocates to abandon the plan.

The city notified those living underneath the Sherbourne Street bridge of their intention to dismantle the encampment last month, providing them with 15-days’ notice to remove their belongings.

According to city spokesperson Brad Ross, street outreach workers then visited the encampment in advance of its dismantling and were able to get everyone there, with the exception of one person who refused help, into city shelters.

He said that when crews arrived at the scene this morning, there was nobody left in the encampment.

It should be noted that on Monday CP24 did speak with some people living in the encampment, who said that they planned to leave in advance of city crews arriving but would return later.

A number of homeless advocates also spoke out against the move on Monday with one saying it amounted to a “ritual of humiliation and displacement” that only exasperates the growing poverty crisis in the city.

Mayor John Tory, however, defended the move, telling CP24 on Monday that it comes down to a safety issue.

“The bottom line is we can’t have people living in encampments. It is not safe and it is not appropriate to have people living in encampments, so we go out about dismantling those in a very orderly fashion,” he said. “The decisions are made by professional public servants, there is lot of notice given and I can tell you right now that there is space specifically set aside in shelters adequate to house all the people that will be dislocated by the dismantling of the encampment.”