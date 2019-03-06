

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews have repaired two watermain breaks that flooded a portion of Weston Road on Tuesday but are now dealing with a third break that was reported nearby early this morning.

The two initial watermain breaks were discovered along a stretch of Weston Road north of Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Water was initially seen gushing around buildings in the area and over the steps of a nearby church until officials were able to shut off supply to the area.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the city told CP24 that crews have repaired a 400-metre watermain and a 250-metre watermain in the area but are now dealing with a third watermain break just north of where the initial two watermain breaks occurred.

The city says that water continues to be shut off to all addresses located between 2062 and 2130 Weston Road.

“Bottled water was delivered last night and again this morning. We will continue to deliver water until service is restored,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to CP24. “City staff will be able to provide a better estimate of when water will be restored to these addresses once the investigation on the third watermain break is completed.”

One lane of traffic is currently getting through in each direction on Weston Road north of Lawrence Avenue.