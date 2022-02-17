City crews are currently monitoring an active weather event that will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow to the city over the next 24 hours.

Toronto is under both a special weather statement due to heavy rainfall and a snowfall warning as this morning's wet weather transitions to flurries later tonight.

"A low pressure system is expected to track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tonight which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario. Rain is expected to transition to snow this morning or this afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 mm are possible by this afternoon, the national weather agency said.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday morning, officials with the city's transportation department said salt trucks and snow plows are "ready to respond."

Once the rain turns to ice pellets at around 3 p.m., the city said salt trucks will be deployed to combat slick conditions. Trucks have been placed in strategic locations to make sure they can respond where they are needed in a matter of minutes, officials said during this morning's briefing.

At around 6 p.m., freezing rain will likely switch to snow and about 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected in Toronto by tomorrow.

Plows will be out on expressways, major roads, and local streets once certain thresholds for snowfall are met.

City staff are cautioning drivers to prepare for a slippery commute tomorrow morning.

Some school boards cancelled buses and closed schools today in anticipation of inclement weather.

The temperature is also expected to plummet overnight, prompting the city's medical officer of health to issue an extreme cold weather alert today.

The temperature in Toronto will feel like-18 with the wind chill by 7 a.m. on Friday.