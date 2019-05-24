

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A planned closure of the Don Valley Parkway for maintenance has been pushed back by a day and will no longer coincide with a highly anticipated game at Scotiabank Arena that could send the Raptors to the NBA finals for the first time ever.

The annual closure was set to begin at midnight tonight and remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday but in a news release issued on Friday morning the city said that it has been pushed back until midnight on Saturday due to some rain in the forecast for earlier in the day that could interfere with road resurfacing work.

The change will have the added benefit of giving fans headed to the Scotiabank Arena or Jurassic Park for Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals another way to get downtown.

"I want to thank staff for closely monitoring the forecast and shifting their plans on short notice to still get much of the important scheduled maintenance work done on Sunday. Fortunately however, the DVP will now be available on Saturday, along with the TTC, for residents and visitors coming downtown to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 and the Toronto Blue Jays, and to take part in other significant events like Doors Open,” Mayor John Tory said in the release.

The activities that will be conducted during the closure include controlled chipping on 13 bridges, pothole repairs, graffiti removal, the replacement of guiderails at nine locations, debris removal, overhead sign maintenance and the cleaning of bridge joints and catch basins.

The city says that while there will not be sufficient time to undertake the planned road resurfacing work on Sunday, staff will “explore alternate dates over the summer” when it could be completed with “limited impact to the travelling public.”