

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will have to come up with nearly $900 million to pay for its share of SmartTrack but staff contend that about two-thirds of that can be recouped through an expected increase in property tax revenue and proceeds from development charges.

A staff report released on Tuesday morning pegs the total cost of the six new SmartTrack stations being built within the city at $1.47 billion.

The report, however, notes that 40 per cent of the cost is expected to be paid for by the federal government through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, bringing the city’s share down to $878 million.

Of that remaining total staff say that $292 million is forecast to be recovered over a 25-year period using tax increment financing, wherein a municipality borrows money for a given project and later repays it with money set aside from an associated rise in property taxes.

Staff say that a further $290 million of the cost will be funded through city-wide development charges. That would leave a potential shortfall of $318 million, which staff say could be partly paid through revenue from an existing property tax levy.

During the 2014 election campaign, Mayor John Tory did say that SmartTrack could be paid for entirely through tax increment financing but on Tuesday he rejected suggestions that the financing plan amounts to a broken promise.

“What I said about SmartTrack was that it would be built without a tax increase being imposed on the people of Toronto and that is the case. While there is less of that (cost) made up from tax increment financing than might have been the case in earlier calculations it is also true to say that as a result of increased development charges that a substantially increased amount is coming from that source,” he told reporters near the site of one of the planned SmartTrack stations in Liberty Village. “I think what the people really care about is two things. First is the money overall that is being dedicated to build SmartTrack the same as was indicated in earlier reports and the answer is yes. Secondly, that money is not coming from a property tax increase. It will be done through a combination of development charges and tax increment financing.”

According to the staff report, a request for proposals (RFP) for the construction of the new SmartTrack stations will be released in the first quarter of 2019 with construction expected to begin sometime in 2020.

The report says that the stations would then be completed in 2024 and 2025.

Tory said that the “important” aspect with the plan is that the capital cost of the construction of the stations is “capped” with Metrolinx absorbing any increases in cost.

Metrolinx would also assume the operating and maintenance costs for all SmartTrack stations, Tory said.

The staff report will be considered by the city’s executive committee next week and would then go to city council for final approval.