

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





All of the crowd-funded money collected by the city for the victims of two mass-casualty incidents in Toronto this year has now been distributed.

The city said Tuesday that $3.5 million was given out to the 26 victims and families of the North York van attack, while $560,000 was distributed to the 15 victims and families of the Danforth shooting.

The money was collected through the #TorontoStrong fund set up by the city in the wake of the van attack on April 23, which left 10 people dead and 16 injured. The initiative was employed again following the July 22nd shooting on The Danforth, which left two dead and 13 injured.

In June, former Toronto Mayor Barbara Hall was tasked with figuring out how the money should be allocated among the victims and their families.

In a tweet Tuesday, Mayor John Tory thanked Hall and the Toronto Strong committee for their work.

“Today I thanked Barbara Hall & her team for managing this important fund & for their compassion & care to the victims,” Mayor John Tory said in a tweet.

The city said further details about the distribution of the funds and the next steps for the #TorontoStrong initiative will be announced in early December.

The case of Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old Richmond Hill man charged in the van attack, is expected to be back in court on Dec. 4.

The gunman in the Danforth shooting took his own life as officers closed in on his location.