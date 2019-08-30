

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The province has given the city an additional two months to determine whether it can come up with the millions of dollars in operating costs needed to save 51 planned child-care facilities that were promised by the previous provincial government.

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government had committed to fully funding the construction and operation of the facilities but that changed earlier this summer when officials with the Progressive Conservative government asked Children's Services to confirm that the operating costs would be covered within its existing budget and not through provincial funding.

Children’s Services was initially given until Aug. 30 to respond but that deadline has now been pushed back until the end of October.

The extension comes after city council voted in favour of asking the province to reconsider the funding change, or at least push back the deadline so that staff could better asses budgetary pressures.

“We welcome the extension,” Mayor John Tory’s spokesperson Don Peat said in a statement provided to CP24 on Friday. “We will continue to have discussions with the province about how we can work together to provide more child care spaces and access to those spaces for Toronto families.”

The 51 planned child-care facilities would have a combined 3,049 badly needed new child-care spaces.

Staff, however, have previously said that it would be impossible to commit upwards of $35 million in annual operating costs while the city is in the midst of its 2020 budget process.

“An extension to the deadline would allow Children's Services to have more insight into its expected financial opportunities and pressures in 2020 and future years, and would allow sufficient time to properly assess and prioritize the 51 projects,” a staff report from July notes.