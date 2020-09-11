The city hopes to extend the life of patio season in Toronto this year by allowing portable heaters on all outdoor patios, including ones in curb lanes, Mayor John Tory says.

As part of the CafeTO program, the city gave hundreds of restaurants around Toronto the green light to add or expand patios amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is scheduled to end in late fall when the snow begins to fly but Toronto's mayor said the city has found a way to allow restaurant operators to maximize patio season by permitting portable heaters on almost all patios, making outdoor dining more appealing to customers.

"I went up to the Danforth about a week ago and up there they were saying that these patios on the street... it is really going to extend the season for real if you allow us to put heaters there," Tory told CP24 on Friday morning.

The mayor said initially the city had rejected the idea of putting heaters on patios in curb lanes and on sidewalks due to safety concerns but staff have now come up with a plan to allow heaters on all patios.

"We put the people to work and they came up with ways to do this safely, different models of heaters that can be used safely, guidelines for using them," he said.

"Now we can say I think to the vast, vast majority of these patios, if you wish to get these heaters you can use them, you can install them, and we'll send people around to inspect them on a regular basis just to make sure everything is safe."

The city says the CafeTO program supports more than 760 restaurants across Toronto.

"I think it is going to be very good news for restaurants and bars that are really struggling during the pandemic time," Tory said.

Ward 12 Coun. Josh Matlow said the program has offered a "lifeline" to restaurant owners and their employees.

"It’s also created a vibrant patio culture Toronto’s needed for years," Matlow tweeted Friday. "Let’s keep it going, using heaters when necessary, as long as the weather permits."