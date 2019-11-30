

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Drivers may face some delays getting around today as about 30 city crews fan out across the city as part of a one-day pothole blitz.

The crews were expected to take advantage of lower traffic volumes by focusing on expressways between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The repairs on all other roads, meanwhile, began at 4 a.m. and were expected to continue until about 4 p.m.

So far this year the city has filled more than 183,000 potholes, including 49,544 potholes that were filled during five similar one-day blitzes held back in the spring.

"Repairing potholes is one way we get our streets and expressways ready for winter. Crews will be out very early in the morning on Saturday, working hard to improve our roadways and help people who bike, take transit and drive stay safe,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “If you come across one of our hard-working crews, especially during daylight hours, please be patient and give them room to get the job done."

The city says that it has set aside $4 million to $5 million to repair potholes in 2019 as part of its $182 million road maintenance budget.

They say that each pothole costs about $25 to repair.