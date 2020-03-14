

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city of Toronto and the union representing its more than 20,000 inside workers have reached a tentative agreement, averting a potential work stoppage.

The deal was announced shortly after the 12:01 a.m. deadline.

The specifics of the tentative deal would not be released until after it is ratified by union members and the city council, which could take place in about three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The @CityOfToronto has a tentative agreement with @CUPELocal79. I'm pleased we reached a negotiated tentative agreement with Local 79, in particular given the important role that our employees play as the City works through the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/eGB5kZxVP7 — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 14, 2020

"The five-year agreement is fair to Toronto residents and Local 79 workers," the city said in a statement.

Bargaining between the city and the union has been ongoing for three months. The union requested a no-board report last month that triggered a countdown towards job action, at which point both parties will be in a legal strike or lockout position.

The news comes a week after the city and its outside workers ratified a new collective agreement.

CUPE Local 79 represents employees in four separate bargaining units – recreation workers, long term care workers, full-time city employees and part-time city employees.

The union had been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2019.