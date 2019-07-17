

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The city is investigating after a person was found sealed up inside a two-storey townhouse in Fort York following a raid on an illegal dispensary Wednesday.

Police and bylaw officers executed a raid at the CAFE dispensary on Fort York Boulevard, near Bathurst Street, early this morning.

Images from the scene showed cement blocks stacked up in front of the entrance to prevent anyone from going back in.

However one person was still inside and had to be rescued from the unit by emergency responders.

Toronto Fire said they were called to the property at around 2 p.m. to help free someone who was trapped in the unit.

Firefighters found a second entrance that had been bolted shut and had to remove the door in order to free the person.

No injuries were reported.

A Toronto police spokesperson said that police were not leading the operation and that they were only on-hand to assist.

“The investigation was not led by TPS. It was led by the by-law officers with MLS," Const. David Hopkinson told CP24. "TPS is there to keep the peace and everyone safe during an execution of a warrant.”

It’s not clear who was responsible for making sure the building was clear before the unit was barricaded.

City spokesperson Brad Ross said the city is investigating the incident together with Toronto police.