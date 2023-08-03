The City of Toronto is investigating the conduct of one of its employee who was seen pushing his vehicle into a protester at High Park on Wednesday night.

In a video of the incident, a man is seen slowly driving his vehicle into a woman who is blocking the roadway at the Bloor Street entrance, where dozens of people had gathered for a rally protesting council-approved changes to limit car access to High Park.

The woman, who was taking part in a counter-protest, was standing in a lane of traffic and holding a sign that read “ban cars” as she was pushed several feet by the vehicle.

At one point, the driver got out of his car, pulled off his shirt, and got into a verbal confrontation with another protester.

“High Park should be accessible to all,” the man is heard shouting.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics arrived at the scene a short time later and the gates to the Bloor Street entrance were closed.

In an email to CP24, the city confirmed that the man in the video is in fact employed with the City of Toronto and added that an investigation will be conducted to “take appropriate action.”

“City staff were not instructed to take enforcement actions related to the gathering at High Park. Staff were expected to perform their usual duties as assigned,” the statement read.

In a letter sent to the mayor, local councillor, and chief of police, lawyer and cycling advocate David Shellnutt said that a “clear message must be sent” from the city about the employee’s actions.

“This incident involves a City of Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation Department employee exhibiting dangerous driving and toxic masculinity behaviours that are sadly not uncommon in our city,” he wrote.

“Describing this as taking ‘enforcement action’ as the City’s statement to the press read… is dangerous. Through words, the City has downplayed this incident and acquiesced to the violence.”

He added that the incident illustrates exactly why Toronto needs a car-free High Park.

The High Park Movement Strategy has been met with both praise and criticism from Toronto residents.

As part of the strategy, which comes into effect on Saturday, The West Road and parts of Colborne Lodge Drive, south of Grenadier Café, will be car-free at all times, with the main vehicle entrance being moved to Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard. Motorists won't be able to enter the park at the Bloor Street West entrance.

Drivers will also only be allowed to drive through the 400-acre park on weekdays, excluding holidays. They will, however, still be able to access High Park at all times for the Children's Garden, at Colborne Lodge Drive, and the Spring Road parking lot.

At Wednesday's rally, which was organized by the group High Park Access for All, protesters said the changes could negatively impact vulnerable groups, including seniors, families with children, and individuals with limited mobility.

"For some of us, we would like this stopped, and like to have everything reconsidered and re-evaluated and all the different community groups that are being affected by this consulted because we weren't," one woman at the park told CP24.

A message displayed on one of the signs held by the counter-protesters read “no cars is more accessible.”

"I think it makes it more dangerous for kids,” Victoria Losier, one of the counter-protesters, said of car accessing the park. “I think it makes it more dangerous for anyone trying to use the park.”

