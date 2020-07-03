

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city has issued a trespassing notice to a group of demonstrators who have spent two weeks camped out in Nathan Phillips Square as part of a protest against anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.

The protesters, who are part of the group “Afro-Indigenous Rising Collective,” set up tents in the square following a peaceful protest on June 19 and have been there ever since.

They have called for the defunding and abolishment of the police service and have said that they are occupying the square “as a way to ensure that our communities maintain momentum” in the fight against police brutality.

The protesters have also raised more than $47,000 through a Go Fund Me campaign to support their efforts.

They have not said how long they plan to remain in the square but in a message posted to Instagram on Thursday they urged people to join the demonstration and to "stay the night or stay a week."

On Friday city spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed that those remaining in the square have been issued with trespassing notices.

A copy of the notice, provided to CP24, states that “no person shall camp or erect or place a tent or temporary abode of any kind” in the square.

The notice warns that the city reserves the right to enforce the order and that “enforcement steps may include removal of any property, including tents, on the square.”

“Under the Trespass to Property Act, every person who engages in an activity on the square that has been prohibited under the act, is guilty of an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of not more than $10,000,” the order states. “The City of Toronto recognizes the rights of any group or individual to participate in lawful expression and gatherings at the Square. To be clear, the requirements of this notice do not prevent any person from engaging in lawful gatherings and protests.”

The issuance of a trespassing order to the demonstrators comes less than a week after the Toronto sign inside the square was spray painted with messages protesting anti-Black and Indigenous racism.

It also comes as officials in several American cities, including Seattle, opt to dismantle encampments that were set up by protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month.

City officials have not said whether they plan to forcibly dismantle the Nathan Phillips Square encampment at this point and the order does not provide a specific date for the protesters to comply with its terms.