City issues warning after fake Toronto Water workers attempt to enter homes, gather personal info
Published Wednesday, August 10, 2022 11:50AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 10, 2022 11:53AM EDT
Toronto residents are urged to be vigilant after people posing as City of Toronto water staff recently attempted to enter homes and gather personal information.
In an Aug. 10 tweet, the city said it is “currently conducting CCTV/smoke/dye testing in the sewer system to identify defects,” however they said staff do not need to enter homes to do this work and staff will never ask residents for personal information.
1/ 2 We've been advised that people are posing as #CityOfTO Water staff and attempting to enter homes/gather personal information. #Toronto Water staff are currently conducting CCTV/smoke/dye testing in the sewer system to identify defects.— City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 10, 2022
Anyone with concerns or questions should contact 311 for help.