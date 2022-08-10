Toronto residents are urged to be vigilant after people posing as City of Toronto water staff recently attempted to enter homes and gather personal information.

In an Aug. 10 tweet, the city said it is “currently conducting CCTV/smoke/dye testing in the sewer system to identify defects,” however they said staff do not need to enter homes to do this work and staff will never ask residents for personal information.

1/ 2 We've been advised that people are posing as #CityOfTO Water staff and attempting to enter homes/gather personal information. #Toronto Water staff are currently conducting CCTV/smoke/dye testing in the sewer system to identify defects. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 10, 2022

Anyone with concerns or questions should contact 311 for help.