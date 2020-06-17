

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city has launched an investigation after two Black women alleged that they were racially profiled by a bylaw enforcement officer during a recent visit to Centennial Park.

Video of the incident, which was uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, shows the women repeatedly asking the officer why he chose to ask them for identification and take a picture of their licence plate when he hadn’t made a similar request of other park users.

In the video, the officer is heard explaining that the women had accessed an area with a sign that said “not by use without permit.” In response, the women point out that the gate was open and that he didn’t approach other people in the area.

They also allege that the officer had told them “if this was my home I would be licensed to shoot you guys.” That remark was not captured on video.

“Did you tell them that if you trespass I am licenced to shoot? You absolutely did not but because we are two Black women here,” one of the woman says in the video, calling his behaviour “disgusting.”

In a statement released on Tuesday night, City Spokesperson Brad Ross said that upon learning of the allegations the city “immediately initiated an investigation, which is being led by the Municipal Licensing & Standards division with help from People & Equity, and the Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit.”

Mayor John Tory also weighed in on the incident while speaking with CP24 on Wednesday morning.

“Obviously we have to get to the bottom of this,” he said “The clip sort of helps you understand that it was clearly a confrontation that was unfortunate and unacceptable in some respects.”

Tory did not comment on the specifics of the incident but speaking more generally, he said that there is just no room in the city “for threatening behaviour, for racist behaviour and for racist attitudes.”

He said that it is an unfortunate reality that Black people in the city of Toronto are “subject to behaviour and to attitudes that other people aren’t subject to.”

As a result, he said that they are sometimes anxious “doing perfectly ordinary things that the rest of us would never even think about,” like going for a walk in the park or heading out for a drive.

That, he said, needs to change.

“I don’t know what happened in this particular case but I will say that as a general rule that kind of thing, if there was that sort of encounter that was based on profiling people because of their race, is the kind of thing that we are going to have to deal with because in some respects it is systemic,” he said.