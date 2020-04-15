

Chris Fox, CP24.com





If you have extra garbage as a result of working at home for the last month you may be in luck.

Mayor John Tory tells CP24 that he has asked staff from solid waste management services about the feasibility of offering a limited window for residents to place extra trash that they may have collected during the COVID-19 pandemic out on the curb for pickup.

He said that he initially raised the issue a few weeks ago but was told that it would be hard to do at that time, as the city was temporarily resuming yard waste pickup for two weeks after initially suspending it to focus on essential services.

That service, however, will be back on hold at the end of this week and Tory said that he plans to push for a similar two-week window to help out residents who are stuck at home and collecting more garbage than they can fit in their bins.

“It should be the subject of an announcement I should be able to make sometime soon,” he promised.

The city typically does not accept any garbage that cannot fit inside the resident’s bin with the lid closed.

There is, however, an exception for residents who purchase garbage tags from select retailers. The cost equals out to about $5.70 per bag.