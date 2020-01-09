

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An ambitious new strategy that aims to completely eliminate non-electric vehicles from Toronto streets over the next 30 years will be up for debate today as the city’s infrastructure and environment committee meets at city hall.

The strategy, which was prepared by Dunsky Energy Consulting, lays out a range of actions that the city will have to take in order to hasten the switchover from gas-powered vehicles to zero-emissions vehicles, including the installation of charging stations.

The strategy sets the goal of having one in five personal vehicles – about 220,000 – powered by zero-emission energy sources by 2030 with a full transition to electric vehicles by 2050.

“While 2050 is a long-term target, the long lead time required to transition the vehicle market to electric vehicles requires that actions and activities be pursued today to allow a realistic chance of meeting the city’s objective,” the strategy states.

Currently about 6,300 electric vehicles are registered in Toronto, representing about 0.6 per cent off all personal vehicles on city streets.

The strategy says that by 2025 the city should aim to have electric vehicles represent five per cent of all registered vehicles with that number rising to 20 per cent by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2040.

In order to accomplish that it warns that there will need to be a “co-ordinated effort to address the current barriers and enable necessary charging and electrical capacity infrastructure.”

It says that right now limited access to charging infrastructure “is a barrier to adoption,” especially for residents without access to a garage or driveway.

To address that, it says that the city should work to ensure that there are at least 220 fast-charging ports

in public locations by 2020 (up from 75 currently) and 650 by 2030.

The strategy also sets a goal of having 3,000 conventional charging ports in public locations by 2025 (up from 600 currently) and 10,000 by 2030.

“Sufficient public charging infrastructure is required to support the achievement of these goals and ensure there is sufficient charging capacity to support a growing EV population,” the strategy says. “While a significant portion of charging is typically done at home overnight, public charging infrastructure provides additional flexibility for EV drivers covering longer distances and provides an alternative for those without access to charging at home.”

Several pilot projects already underway

The city already has several pilot projects underway to install electric vehicle charging ports, including one which will see 13 of them installed on residential streets.

That said it remains unclear how the city would meet the ambitious timeline for the installation of additional infrastructure outlined in the strategy.

The port pegs the cost of fast-charging ports, also known as Direct-current fast chargers (DCFC), at $50,000 to $200,000 each.

It says that the conventional Level 2 ports, which it wants 3,000 of by 2025, cost about $5,000 to $10,000 each.