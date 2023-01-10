After a week of teasing different aspects of the City of Toronto’s 2023 budget, Torontonians will get their first full look at the city’s planned spending for the new year on Tuesday.

Mayor John Tory and Budget Chief Gary Crawford are set to speak ahead of the launch at 9 a.m. followed by a media briefing by the city’s top brass at 1 p.m.

The 2023 proposal is the first to be introduced under Tory’s new so-called “strong mayor” powers, which allow Tory to veto amendments to the budget presented by council. However, a veto can be overturned if two-thirds of council members (16 votes) oppose it.

Tory made four announcements last week previewing various pillars of the proposed spending, including investments in public safety, transit, housing, and emergency response within the city.

On Monday, the Toronto Police Services Board approved a $48-million funding increase despite criticism from activists who say the money isn’t going to address the root causes of crime in the city.

That argument was echoed by a statement released by a number of newly-elected councillors that afternoon who said now is the time for “real investments” that will make the city “more affordable, accessible, and safer for everyone.”

Meanwhile, a $53-million subsidy increase for the TTC approved by that board will see longer wait times and service cuts in some areas while hiking fares by 10 cents for most riders.

Tory has also proposed a nearly $2-billion investment in housing initiatives across the city and more than $300 million for Toronto Paramedic Services and Toronto Fire Services.

Although the powers awarded through Bill 39 allow Tory to present this year’s budget directly to council, the city says the mayor plans to keep the budget approval process “largely the same” by continuing to hear input from the public and council.

As such, the proposal will be reviewed by the budget committee on Thursday and Friday.