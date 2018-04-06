

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city is offering a discount on parking in the vicinity of Eglinton Avenue in an attempt to support businesses who have seen their profits drop amid the long-term construction on the street.

Mayor John Tory announced on Friday that the Toronto Parking Authority will offer a $6 discount to anyone who uses the Green P app to pay for parking within 200 metres of Eglinton Avenue from Jane Street to Don Mills Road.

The promotion is intended to help businesses that have struggled over the last five years due to the construction of the Eglinton LRT.

In order to access the discount, users will have to initiate a parking session through the TPA app, click on discount and then enter the word “Crosstown.”

The discount is equivalent to about two hours free parking at most locations in the promotional area, according to the city.

It’s launch comes on the heels of the success of a similar promotion offered to drivers parking within the vicinity of the King Street pilot project area.

“As the mayor I want to have everybody understand that Eglinton is open for business during the duration of construction and we are going to try to continue to look for things we can do,” Tory said on Friday morning. “The whole idea of this entire program is to get customers to come to these stores. Eglinton is a very special street. If you look at the stretch covered by the discounted parking, from west to east it has a huge diversity including the Little Jamaica area and many other areas that are quite historic in terms of the retail presence. So I strongly encourage people from across the city, now that they know there are these advantages, to come and explore Eglinton Avenue.”

Promotion in effect as long as construction continues

Once it is completed in 2021, the $5.3 billion Eglinton LRT will have 15 stations and will run from Mount Dennis in the west to Kennedy Station in the east.

Tory said that while the 19-kiloemtre rapid transit line will eventually bring new customers to many Eglinton Avenue businesses, he conceded that its construction has brought “challenges” for a lot of the shops and restaurants on the street.

He said that the city will offer the discount on parking for as long as construction continues along Eglinton.

“The best way you can help a business, is to make sure that we make it easier for customers to come here and make it attractive for customers to come here,” he said. “We are trying to put together as a team a series of additional steps that are meant to assist local businesses and encourage more residents to visit Eglinton Avenue during the construction period.”

Cleaning blitz also planned

In addition to the discount on parking, the city has also announced that it will launch a cleaning blitz along the corridor as part of its Clean Toronto Together campaign.

Metrolinx, which is overseeing the construction of the Eglinton LRT, will also introduce a number of initiatives of its own in order to support businesses along the corridor.

Those initiatives included a targeted advertising campaign to promote the Oakwood neighbourhood and it's Caribbean culture as well as the construction of seven temporary bus shelters along the corridor where permanent bus shelters have been removed.

Metrolinx will also foot the bill for all city fees for Business Improvement Area and community events held along the corridor.