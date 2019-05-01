

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Water levels in Lake Ontario are beginning to approach the levels seen in the spring of 2017 when flooding damaged dozens of homes on the Toronto Islands but the city says that numerous precautionary steps taken in the wake of that event should hopefully “prevent a recurrence” this time around.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority issued a shoreline hazard warning on Tuesday after the water level in Lake Ontario hit 75.5 metres.

That water level is just short of the average recording of 75.58 metres that was recorded during the flooding on the islands back in April of 2017. The highest single daily water level recorded during that flooding event was 75.93 metres.

“While the lake is at 2017 levels, a number of steps were taken after that flood to prevent a recurrence,” City spokesperson Brad Ross said in a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning. “Ferry docks were rebuilt, as well, in 2017, allowing ferry service to continue to operate safely. The island is open and staff anticipate that won't change.”

The TRCA warning stated that properties which experienced flooding during the spring of 2017 could experience flood impacts again “as the water level in Lake Ontario continues to rise.”

Ross, however, pointed out that pumps were installed along flat stretches of land on Ward’s Island in 2017 to protect homes and businesses from future flooding.

He said that the pumps will suck water in as it encroaches on homes and then pump it out as the lake crests.

“The city is monitoring lake levels via the TRCA and will keep the public updated should conditions change. Lots of efforts to mitigate a repeat of 2017,” he wrote.

The 2017 flooding eroded large portions of the shoreline on the Toronto Islands and resulted in a three-month closure of the popular summertime attraction to non-residents.