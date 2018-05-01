

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The years-long process to get a speed bump or another traffic-calming measure introduced on your street may soon be made a little quicker.

A report that will go before the city’s public works committee next week makes a number of recommendations on how to streamline the process.

There are currently seven steps that need to be taken before the city will sign off on any measure, including conducting a poll of residents in the neighbourhood.

The report recommends forgoing the polling process altogether for any traffic-calming measure proposed for a community safety or school zone, and allowing community council to waive that polling requirement at their discretion for all other streets.

In cases where polling is still required, the report recommends reducing the necessary response rate from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

“As you know it has been the case that there have been rigorous requirements that have been in place in the past but we believe that a fight to get traffic-calming measures like speed bumps on your street shouldn’t be derailed because your neighbours didn’t respond to a poll or because of some other bureaucratic reason,” Mayor John Tory said of the proposed changes at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Approval process takes at least a year

According to the staff report, the approval process currently takes about a year, but an additional year to 18 months is typically required before installation because of financial constraints and the tendering process.

The report says that by waving the polling requirement, the timeline for approval would be reduced by two to three months.

“The city had 500 individual requests for traffic-calming measures last year but only 30 to 45 traffic-calming installations take place every year. That is not acceptable,” Tory said.

In addition to streamlining the process for requesting traffic-calming measures, the staff report also makes a number of other recommendations aimed at improving road safety, including the introduction of 100 new school safety zones and the hiring of traffic wardens to direct traffic at busy intersections.

While the traffic wardens may take some time to hire and train, Tory said that paid duty police officers will be brought in to fill the job on an interim basis as of Monday.