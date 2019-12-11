

Kawhi Leonard is back in Toronto.

The L.A. Clippers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, but just before game time, Leonard, dubbed the King of the North, will be presented with his NBA championship ring.

Billboards reading “Board man gets his ring,” “Fun Guy in town” and “Thank you Toronto” were put up overnight ahead of the NBA superstar’s return.

The Raptors opened their 2019-2020 season at home on Oct. 22. The largest championship ring in NBA history was handed out to the Raptors players, coaches and front office staff during a pre-game ceremony.

During the ceremony, fans watched as a championship banner was unveiled from the rafters after the rings were handed out.

The defending champions started their new season with a few changes to the roaster.

About a month after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history, Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent, as did Danny Green with the Lakers.

At the time, tribute videos, murals and billboards were made in the wake of Leonard’s departure across Canada. As well, he received a warm welcome during a pre-season game in Vancouver.

‘Amazing ovation’ expected Wednesday night

A day before tipoff, head coach Nick Nurse said he expects “an amazing ovation” from Raptors fans as Leonard steps back onto the court at Scotiabank Arena.

“If they give him one-fifteenth of what they gave us on opening night, it’s still going to be something,” he said. “It was really amazing the night we got our (rings).”

On Twitter, the Raptors welcomed back Leonard with a video montage ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also welcomed Leonard back to the city on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Tipoff goes at 7 p.m.