The city will be providing details this morning about its plan to support people experiencing homelessness during the upcoming winter season as demand for shelter space in Toronto continues to hit crisis levels.

Gord Tanner, the general manager of shelter, support, and housing administration for the City of Toronto, will be speaking to reporters about the city’s plan at a news conference at city hall. He will be joined by Alejandra Bravo, the chair of the economic development committee.

The update, which will outline measures the city plans to take to make sure people experiencing homelessness have support during the frigid winter months, comes as the city grapples with record demand for shelter spaces.

Throughout the summer, refugees and asylum seekers have lined up outside Toronto’s central shelter intake facility downtown on Peter Street hoping to get a spot at one of the city’s packed shelters.

Local churches and community organizations have stepped up to house those who are unable to secure a shelter spot.

The city says the unprecedented demand for shelter space means that shelters are constantly running at capacity.

As of Oct. 1, the city said there were 3,682 refugees and asylum claimants recorded in Toronto’s shelter system, up from 2,900 in May.

“We are now housing close to 5,000 refugees and we have no homes for them,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said earlier this month.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.