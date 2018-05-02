

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Between 25 and 30 crews will work 12-hour shifts throughout the month of May filling potholes following what Mayor John Tory says was a “disastrous” season for the city’s roads.

The city typically has about 25 crews responsible for filling potholes during regular business hours on weekdays but during the month of May crews will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the month-long blitz, crews will also pay specific attention to a portion of the Gardiner Expressway near the Canadian National Exhibition that Tory said has fallen into a “state of disrepair.” He said that stretch of highway is in such poor condition that a decision may be made to “resurface the area completely.” If that is the case, overnight lane closures would be likely.

“The ice storm really complicated life in terms of causing more potholes and making weather conditions difficult for us to get out and fill them but we will get back on top of this again,” Tory said at a news conference on Wednesday morning. “I am absolutely determined to make sure we have the resources to deal with this after a disastrous winter for potholes.”

The city held a number of weekend blitzes to fill potholes this past winter but Tory said that even with the additional resources crews were unable to “keep up.”

He said that 133,852 potholes have been filled to date compared to 96,222 at this point last year. Though the city has a budget of $4 to $5 million to fill potholes every year, Tory conceded that it may spend “a few hundred thousand more” in 2018 due to the sheer number of potholes, though he said that cost could be absorbed in the $171 million road maintenance budget.

“It is just one of those things where we had a really bad winter and it caused really bad results for people and now we have to deal with that,” he said.

There are currently about 1,195 potholes that have been reported by residents and have not yet been filled.

Tory said that anyone who spots a pothole should call 311 to report it immediately, especially now that extra resources have been assigned.

“We try to have them filled within four days of them being reported to us,” he said.