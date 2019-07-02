

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders says that Toronto remains the “safest urban city in North America” despite a string of shootings over the Canada Day weekend that left three people dead and two others fighting for their lives in hospital.

The first shooting took place early Saturday morning at an apartment building in the city’sMount Dennis neighbourhood. It left two men dead, including one in a wheelchair.

Less than 24 hours later another fatal shooting occurred at a nightclub in the Entertainment District.

The victim was found by staff after last call with at least one gunshot wound, though it is unclear when the shooting actually took place.

The violence continued on Canada Day when there were two more shootings – one in the Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue area and another near Falstaff Avenue and Jane Street.

The victims in those shootings, both men, were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

So far no arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings.

Speaking with reporters at the launch of a Youth in Policing Initiative on Tuesday morning, Saunders said that while “anyone being shot is a concern for the Toronto Police Service,” the cluster of occurrences over the long weekend isn’t on its own a reason for worry.

“Usually in the summers there is more gunplay and we know that. We a have a lot of resources out in the right places and sometimes we have to reconfigure our resources; not just our people on the street but the specialized people as well,” he said.

Saunders said that while not all of the shootings over the long weekend were gang-related, there is information suggesting that a number of them were.

He said that the violence should serve as a reminder of the need for a “holistic approach” to combating violent crime.

“This is not about solving murder cases, this is about preventing murder cases from happening and also looking at the people who get incarcerated and come back out – 90 per cent of them are coming back out,” he said. “Some people think this is a police issue and say ‘here go solve this.’ Look we are making those arrests but that is not the solution. It has to be a holistic approach if we are going to get it right. Arresting our way out of this is not the solution

Saunders said that police do deploy their resources differently over long weekends when there is a sometimes an increase in violent crime, though he said that it would be inappropriate for him to speak in more detail about that.

“I don’t give the playbook,” he said.

There have been a total of 32 homicides in Toronto so far in 2019, compared to 44 at this point last year. There ended up being a record 96 homicides in 2018.