

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A sign reminding drivers to slow down while in the vicinity of a Davisville middle school has been removed amid concerns that it was actually having an adverse effect on road safety.

Last week, the city installed flexible in-road traffic calming signs in a dozen school zones across the city. The initiative was a widely promoted part of the city’s $86-million Vision Zero Road Safety Plan and Mayor John Tory even helped install one of the signs himself live on CP24.

Questions are now being asked about the effectiveness of at least one of the signs, however.

Tory’s spokesperson Don Peat has confirmed to CP24 that crews removed the sign on Davisville Avenue near Mount Pleasant Avenue amid concerns about public safety. He said that were concerns that buses, in some cases, were veering into the opposite lane of traffic to safely get around the sign.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Tory said that the signs were installed with the thought that they would grab attention of drivers and cause them to be more cautious.

He said that removals of the sign is not an indictment on the program, which is part of a one-year pilot project, but is simply an example of staff responding to community concerns.

“When you have a pilot project, as we've had with other pilot projects, changes happen during the course of that project but it doesn’t mean that these signs won't fulfill their purpose,” he said. “We will have them out there and we will judge the overall impact of those signs once we've had some time to see how they work and that will include, I'm sure, changing locations from time to time or doing things like that to take account of the reality of how traffic works."

It is unclear whether the sign on Davisville will be reinstalled elsewhere along the street or scrapped all together.

In a report in the Toronto Star, the city’s manager of Traffic Safety and Data Collection said that staff initially believed there was “sufficient clearance” around the sign but grew concerned when cars parked adjacent to the sing, limiting the space for other vehicles.