

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto’s top doctor, along with the chair of the Toronto Board of Health, are speaking out against the province’s decision not to fund three overdose-prevention sites that are currently operating in the city.

At a news conference at city hall on Monday, health-care advocates called on the provincial government to reverse its decision and provide funding for the affected Toronto sites.

“The opioid overdose crisis here in our city is the defining health crisis of our time. In 2017, there were 308 deaths due to opioid overdose here in our city,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said Monday.

“I would have to say that I am disappointed and I would suggest that it goes beyond disappointment. It is around the fact that these are life-saving services. There is clearly a need.”

On Friday, the province announced that fifteen overdose-prevention sites across Ontario would get the green light for operation, including six in Toronto.

Under the new model, six previously licenced sites were not approved for operation.

The Toronto sites that no are no longer approved include the St. Stephen’s Community House on Augusta Avenue and Street Health Community Nursing on Dundas Street East.

The Works, the city-run site at the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street, is currently under review but has not yet been approved.

“These are preventable deaths. In Canada right now, if you are between the ages of 30 and 39, your number one cause of death is opioid overdose toxicity so I can’t put it any more strongly that this is a crisis,” de Villa said.

“So to my mind, with numbers continuing as they are, now is not the time to reduce services, but in fact to maintain and enhance existing services and to expand them beyond what we’ve currently got.”

In a statement released Friday, Mayor John Tory said he was “deeply troubled” by the province’s “sudden” announcement.

“This announcement that leaves Toronto Public Health's Victoria Street site in limbo and appears to close two other sites in the city is extremely disturbing, particularly because it came with no advanced warning or communication from the province,” Tory’s statement read, noting that he plans to take up his “strong concern” with provincial government officials.

“These sites all underwent extensive consultation and a lengthy approval process prior to their opening. Such short notice seems unnecessary and, at the very least, time extensions for the professional staff and clients should be considered.”

Speaking at an unrelated announcement on Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford said he is "passionate" about helping those with drug addiction.

“(We want to) make sure that anywhere we go into someone’s neighbourhood and we want to put these safe injection sites, that already exist by the way, (that we) always consult with the people. But I’m passionate about helping people that have an addiction. That is a high priority. I don’t want these people dying," Ford said.

"We are going to be supporting these people as much as we can and I think we have a great system and the minister of health has done an incredible job looking at wrap-around facilities so when we sit down and have consultation with these folks, hopefully we can get them into a rehab."