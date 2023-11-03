City officials say the portion of a new condo building where a ceiling collapsed Wednesday had not yet been cleared for occupancy.

A resident of the building at 1808 St. Clair Avenue West told CTV News Toronto Thursday that he was working out at the building’s gym the previous evening when he heard what sounded like wood cracking before looking up to see the ceiling bend.

He managed to alert one other person using the gym and the two fled before the ceiling came crashing down.

"The acoustic suspended ceiling incident at 1808 St. Clair Ave. W. is currently under investigation,” the city said in a statement Friday. “This incident occurred in an area of the building that should not be accessible to the public, as the City of Toronto has yet to provide authority to occupy that space."

Work on the Reunion Crossing complex began in 2020 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The building opened earlier this year.

In a statement Thursday, Diamond Kilmer Developments told CTV News Toronto that “a finishing detail in the design of our fitness facility became dislodged from the ceiling."

The company called the collapse “an isolated incident” and said there were no injuries.

"As the incident appears to have resulted from the failure of a design element, our construction consultants and engineers continue to advise that there is no concern as to the structural integrity of the units or building structure itself," the statement read.

The company did not immediately return a request for a comment Friday afternoon about whether the space had been cleared for occupancy or the city’s investigation.

- With files from Beth Macdonell and Alex Arsenych