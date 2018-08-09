

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city says all refugees and asylum claimants who were being temporarily housed in dormitories at two Toronto colleges have been relocated to either permanent housing or hotels in the Greater Toronto Area.

Today was the last day for hundreds of refugees living at Humber College and Centennial College to move out to make way for incoming post-secondary students.

"The City of Toronto has worked diligently and compassionately to accommodate the ongoing arrival of refugee and asylum seekers," Mayor John Tory said in a written statement released Thursday.

"With the partnership of other levels of government and surrounding municipalities, we have been able to relocate the dormitory population. However, the City continues to face great pressure on our shelter system that requires long-term action and partnership.”

A shortage of shelter space prompted the city to temporarily house as many as 675 refugees in dorm rooms at the two colleges for the summer.

In June, Mayor John Tory penned a letter to federal and provincial government officials, stating that Toronto’s overcrowded shelter system had no more room to house new refugees. The mayor also said that it was unclear where the refugees living in the student residences were going to go when they moved out of the dorms in August.

The federal government has since stepped up to help house the asylum seekers, paying for hotel and motel accommodations for the hundreds of refugees at the dorms who did not find permanent housing.

Earlier this month, the city said about 270 asylum seekers were still living at the student residences while the others had found more permanent housing in other parts of the region.

The feds said they will foot the bill for the hotel and motel rooms until the end of September.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city thanked the federal government for kicking in cash to help house the asylum seekers.

“The City would like to thank the Government of Canada for providing an initial $11 million to help offset the projected $64.5 million in costs associated with the arrivals of refugee/asylum claimants and for arranging and funding hotel accommodation within the GTA as part of efforts to relocate the dormitory population,” the news release read.

“The City would also like to thank the Government of Ontario for committing up to $3 million in Red Cross staffing costs as part of the anticipated $6.3 million total cost of operating the college dormitory sites.”

The city added that since November 2016, Toronto has served 5,482 refugee/ asylum claimants in the shelter system and has found permanent housing for 2,900.

“The City of Toronto continues to face extreme challenges accommodating new arrivals of refugees and asylum claimants, including 185 arrivals over the last seven days,” the news release added.

The federal government previously said it is working to get a triage system in place that will redirect irregular border crossers from crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto.

“The City eagerly awaits the September opening of a triage centre in Cornwall, Ontario as promised by the Government of Canada,” the city’s release concluded.