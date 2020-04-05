The city says most residents are practicing safe physical distancing at parks and other public spaces this weekend as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

The Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported 113 new cases of the virus, bringing the city's total to 1,232. Of those cases, 140 are in hospital with 58 in the intensive care unit.

The city's death toll rose to 27 after two more deaths were reported on Sunday. TPH said 69 people have recovered.

In a news release, the city said physical distancing enforcement staff are encouraged by the behaviour they have seen from Torontonians so far this weekend.

"Many people in city parks are practising physical distancing and only travelling in small groups from the same household.

"In many instances, where enforcement officers have spoken to park goers, people have responded positively to education about public health recommendations and willingly adjusted their behaviour," the city said in a statement.

Despite the positive news, the city said 311 still received 141 complaints about public gatherings and unsafe behaviour at parks. On Saturday, 800 vehicles were turned away at Bluffers Park and 140 vehicles were deterred from parking at high Park.

Meanwhile, Toronto police issued 19 parking tickets.

The city said bylaw officers and police officers spoke to 780 people to educate them on physical distancing and cautioned an additional 373 people.

Furthermore, police and bylaw officers issued 10 tickets in relation to park amenities and five tickets to non-essential businesses that were operation in violation of provincial orders.

TPH said they received 28 complaints related to non-essential businesses remaining open, issuing two notices.

Based on 311 calls, the city has identified ten problem areas where people are not practicing social distancing rules.

Here is a list of the top 10 problem areas: